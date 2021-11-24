Bessemer store clerk locks armed robber inside until police arrive

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer store clerk locked an armed robber inside the business until police arrived to take the suspect into custody.

Janarius Horn, 18, was charged with two counts of first degree robbery and one count of receiving stolen property. Police said that the stolen property was a gun in Horn’s possession.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, Horn attempted to rob the Rainbow Quick Stop at 826 Hall Avenue on Nov. 10. He was unsuccessful. A customer noticed him putting on a mask and alerted the clerk, who locked Horn outside.

On Nov. 23, BPD said Horn returned to the store with a gun and demanded money. The clerk refused to open the money drawer and locked the doors, trapping Horn inside. In an effort to get out, Horn fired shots at the door but was ultimately unable to make an escape.

Police arrived and took him into custody. Horn was taken to jail with a $250,000 bond.