Bessemer Police: Son shot father during argument at home

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man’s son shot him during an argument in their home Wednesday night, Bessemer police confirm.

The shooting took place around 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of Granville Avenue. According to Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons, the man and his son were arguing in their home when the son shot his father in the upper torso.

The father was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment. His son is in police custody and witnesses are being interviewed.

No further information is available as of Thursday at 10 a.m.