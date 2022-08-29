BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 3300 block of Avenue C in Bessemer around 5:51 a.m. on calls of a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found Cynthia Cardenas, 33, sitting behind the wheel of a car she was driving earlier that night. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After speaking to witnesses, detectives determined that Cardenas had been shot and not stabbed. They also learned that she had a boyfriend named Hector Medina-Grajeda, 28. They both went to a party in Sylacauga that lasted from Saturday night to Sunday morning. According to family, Cardenas was approximately five-months pregnant. Detectives then learned that Medina-Grajeda has fled the state into Lebanon, TN.

Detectives secured a capital murder warrant for Medina-Grajeda and learned that he and his brother had stayed at the Days Inn by Wyndham in Lebanon but checked out before law enforcement could respond.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts contact BPD at 205-425-2411 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.