Bessemer Police officer hospitalized after patrol car flips multiple times

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer Police officer has been hospitalized after his patrol car reportedly flipped multiple times during an accident on his way to work.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, the officer was on his way to work when his patrol car flipped multiple times at the intersection of 12th Ave and 29th Street North in Bessemer Friday morning..

The officer has been transported to UAB hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. The people in the other car involved were not transported to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

