Bessemer police investigating weekend shooting on 18th Avenue

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is in the hospital following a shooting that happened in the early morning hours Saturday.

According to Lt. Christian Clemons, the victim was shot at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of 18th Avenue. As of Monday morning, no suspects were in custody.

The victim remains in serious but stable condition at UAB Hospital.

