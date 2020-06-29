BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is in the hospital following a shooting that happened in the early morning hours Saturday.
According to Lt. Christian Clemons, the victim was shot at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of 18th Avenue. As of Monday morning, no suspects were in custody.
The victim remains in serious but stable condition at UAB Hospital.
LATEST POSTS
- Gov. Kay Ivey awards $30 million toward COVID-19 app, testing at Alabama state colleges
- Former Birmingham police officer sentenced to 21 years in prison for rape charges
- Bessemer police investigating weekend shooting on 18th Avenue
- Oxford police officer tests positive for COVID-19
- Fauci says vaccine still might not get US to herd immunity