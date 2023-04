BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday night.

According to BPD, the shooting occurred at around 8:43 p.m. in the 2900 block of Dartmouth Avenue. An adult male was shot and taken to UAB Hospital by ambulance.

There is currently no suspect in custody. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.