BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Jonesboro community.

Around 8 p.m., Bessemer Police responded to the 600 block of Bell Street in the Jonesboro community. Police tell CBS 42 they arrived and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Check back for more updates. This is an ongoing investigation.