BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is investigating a potential homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, officers arrived to 18th Avenue North between Long 14th St. and Short 14th St. on reports of an assault. Upon arrival, officers found Roberto Castillo-Gonzales suffering from gunshot wound injuries. He was pronounced dead at 4:59 p.m.

BPD is investigating the death as a homicide. Anyone with information can contact them at 205-425-2411.