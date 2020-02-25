Bessemer police investigating body found in manhole

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers with the Bessemer Police Department are investigating a scene where a body was found in a manhole.

According to the department, a dead woman was found in a 15-foot manhole at the corner of 31st Street and Exeter Alley Street.

No details have been provided on the case.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Birmingham Bulls Gameday Clock – Sponsored by The Birmingham Bulls

call to action description

D

H

M

S

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events