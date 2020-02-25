Bessemer police investigating body found in manhole

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers with the Bessemer Police Department are investigating a scene where a body was found in a manhole.
According to the department, a dead woman was found in a 15-foot manhole at the corner of 31st Street and Exeter Alley Street.
No details have been provided on the case.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
