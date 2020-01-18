Bessemer police investigate Friday night shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night

Chief Mike Roper confirmed that at approximately 8:04 p.m., officers responded to the scene of INAOC Interior System on Greenwood Parkway. Arriving on the scene, officers found a person who was shot multiple times with possible life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital. The suspect reportedly fled the scene.

