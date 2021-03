BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in a man’s death Thursday morning.

At approximately 1:22am today, officers responded to the 1200 block of 15th Street North regarding a report of a person who had been shot. Police found a man lying on the driveway, shot to death. Detectives interviewed witnesses and collected evidence from the shooting.

A person of interest is being questioned in relation to the shooting.