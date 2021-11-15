Bessemer PD investigate shooting death of 33-year-old

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead Friday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Dominique Louvert Giles was shot and killed on the 3200 block of 9th Avenue North in Bessemer just after 3 p.m. on Friday.

Bessemer PD believes this incident occurred during a reported assault.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Any with information regarding the incident are asked to call the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411.

