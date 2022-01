BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Mulga has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 20-year-old John Christopher Taylor-Wilson was reportedly shot and killed near Shady Grove Road between Porter Road and Grove Road in Mulga on Saturday.

No further information has been made available at this time. The homicide investigation is ongoing.

