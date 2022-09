BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old Bessemer man shot and killed over the weekend has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Christopher Lamar Tanks was one of two people shot at McNeal Park in Bessemer Sunday afternoon.

First responders transported Tanks to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information is available at this time, as the Bessemer Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.