BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer man was sentenced to over 19 years in prison for child pornography possession on Tuesday after pleading guilty in August.

According to United States Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Jacquez Conley, 24, was sentenced to 235 months in prison followed by 25 years of supervised release. The conviction will require him to register as a sex offender per the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

According to the plea agreement, Conley was involved in an online social media group sharing child pornography in July 2019. The FBI then received a CyberTipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse material located on his Facebook account.

Federal search warrants were obtained in August 2019 for Conley’s residence in Bessemer and his Facebook account. 18 digital devices were seized from the residence and forensic analysis of the devices and his Facebook account contained 701 images and 741 videos of child pornography.

FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case with the assistance of FBI Washington and Metropolitan Police of the District of Columbia’s CEHTTF, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Bessemer Police Department.