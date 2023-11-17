BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison on drug and gun charges after being arrested in 2022.

U.S. District Court Judge Madeline Haikala sentenced Tahji Alonzo Orr, 24, to 96 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, and illegally possessing a gun, which was a Glock 9mm pistol equipped with a “Glock switch” used to convert the pistol to a fully automatic.

Orr pleaded guilty to the charges in July.

According to the plea agreement, on March 14, 2022, a Hoover police officer initiated a traffic stop on Orr. The officer seized the pistol, 428 grams of marijuana and 1.285 grams of a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case along with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Hoover Police Department and Bessemer Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Royster prosecuted the case.