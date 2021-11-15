Bessemer man killed in Lipscomb neighborhood shooting

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a Bessemer man in the Lipscomb neighborhood Friday night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 34-year-old Nicholas Marquise Cunningham was shot and killed on the 270 block of Woodward Estates in Lipscomb around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities believe Cunningham was shot during a reported assault.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting are asked to contact the Lipscomb Police Department at 205-428-6374.

