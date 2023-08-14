JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer man found shot to death in his vehicle at the Dolomite Westfield Park parking lot was identified Monday morning.

According the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 22-year-old Robert Alexander Brown was found in a vehicle by family members sometime Sunday morning. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:35 a.m.

Birmingham Police are investigating Brown’s death as a homicide. No further information regarding the circumstances of Brown’s death are known at this time.