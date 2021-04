BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Days after a woman was shot and killed in Bessemer, a man who had a prior romantic relationship with her has been arrested and charged with her murder.

De’Anthius J. Edwards, 20, has been charged with the murder of Joanne Jackson, who was found dead Tuesday in the 2400 block of Carolina Terrace. According to police, Jackson’s death was the result of an argument that turned violent.

Edwards is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $150,000 bond.