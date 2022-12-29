HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer man was arrested and charged with several sex crimes against children in Hueytown.

David Neal Beaty, 63, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree rape, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and four counts of indecent exposure.

According to Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarbrough, detectives were made aware in early December of allegations of child sexual abuse that occurred between 2016 and 2018. During the investigation, they learned that there were other possible victims involved.

Detectives then located the additional victims and conducted interviews with all of them. After reviewing all the evidence alongside the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, a warrant was issued for Beaty’s arrest.

Beaty was subsequently released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting $114,000 bond.

Investigators are unsure if there are still more victims they have not spoken with. Those who may have been victimized by Beaty are encouraged to call HPD investigators at 205-491-3523.