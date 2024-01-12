PELHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bay Minette man was arrested in Shelby County on Friday, Jan. 5., after he was allegedly attempting to procure a minor child for sexual activity, according to a Pelham Police Department Facebook post.

The police department received information Thursday, Jan. 4, from the Hoover Police Department that an individual was visiting the area to have sex with a minor.

Pelham police detectives and Homeland Security investigators began a series of interviews and surveillance.

Within 8 hours, authorities arrested William Guy Long, 46, of Bay Minette, at a local motel.

William Guy Long. (Photo courtesy of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said no specific child was in imminent danger at any point.

Long is in the Shelby County Jail with no bond, according to the post. However, the Shelby County inmate listing has a bond listed at $60,000.

Long is charged with first-degree human trafficking and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.

News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.