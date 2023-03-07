BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Andrea Matthews, 41, of Baton Rouge was taken into custody after an investigation into the dumping of a body last month.

The body was found around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 in the 3200 block of King Bradford Avenue. The body was identified by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office as Treasure Short, 34.

Detectives were told that a body was found wrapped in a blanket and discarded near a wooded area, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. The investigation included looking at video footage that reportedly showed a body being left around 7:10 p.m. on Feb. 19. The vehicle used during this incident was reportedly seen on video coming in and out of the neighborhood.

Detectives seized the vehicle on Wednesday, March 1.

Matthews was taken into custody and questioned about the incident. The Baton Rouge woman claimed that someone forced her at gunpoint to drive from a Gwenadele Avenue hotel to the location where the body was dumped last month. Matthews also stated that she did not know a body was inside the vehicle, according to an affidavit.

Detectives said the video contradicted her claims and showed Matthews helping someone else put the wrapped body into the vehicle.

Matthews was charged with unlawful disposal of human remains and obstruction of justice. She remains behind bars in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $50,000 bond.