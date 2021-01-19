Bankhead Highway shooting victim may have been targeted, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday on Bankhead Highway.

At approximately 12:22 p.m., officers from the West Precinct responded to the location to a call about a vehicle stalled in traffic with an unresponsive male inside. Officers arrived to find the Kenneth, 47, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the Buford was traveling on Bankhead Highway when someone in another vehicle fired shots into a vehicle driven by Buford,” a release from the BPD stated. “It is believed the victim was targeted.”

There are no suspects in custody and a motive has yet to be established.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.