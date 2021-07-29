Baldwin County man convicted on multiple counts of possessing child pornography

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the conviction of a Baldwin County man who was arrested back in January on charges of possessing child pornography.

According to a press release from Marshall, 58-year-old John Robert Prochazka of Foley was convicted of 12 counts of possession of obscene matter. He was originally charged with 25 counts when he was first arrested.

“Possession of child pornography is a devastating crime, damaging our society and wreaking terrible harm to the children who are its most tragic victims,” Marshall said. “It is important that we stop it wherever we can, and send a message that those who break this law will be held to account and punished for their crimes.”

Prochazka was sentenced to 10 years, which was split for him to serve one year at the Baldwin County Jail and then be under three years of supervised probation. Once he is released, he will have to register as a sex offender.