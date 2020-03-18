1  of  24
Closings
Avenue J shooting under investigation after person shot in leg

Crime

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Officer Sgt. Gibson confirmed to CBS 42 that an apartment shooting is under investigation after a person received a leg injury when someone shot into the building.

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Avenue J. Officers say that the injured, a male, was hit in the leg when the shooting occurred. The victim was transported to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

