BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department detectives are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery in late June.

According to authorities, a community member was robbed at gunpoint while in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue West on June 20. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was wearing a Chicago Cubs jersey with the number 14 on the back, a blue hat and red shoes.

If anyone has information on the suspect, contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.