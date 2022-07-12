BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police detectives have identified a person they believe is responsible for multiple robberies at Metro PCS locations around the city, as well as Honey Baked Ham and Boost Mobile.

Authorities are searching for Myron Royal Jr., 51, of Birmingham.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office have issued warrants for the following offenses:

Six counts of first-degree robbery

Five counts of third-degree robbery

Bond total is $435,000

If you know of Royal’s whereabout, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Anyone with tips may receive a cash reward.