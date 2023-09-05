CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Talladega County are searching for an escaped work release inmate Tuesday morning.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 27-year-old Pershon O’Neal Pettway escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center around 3:32 a.m. on Tuesday. Pettway is described as 6’1″ and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

Pettway is serving a two year sentence for second degree receiving stolen property. He was convicted out of Pike County in November 2022.