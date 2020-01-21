Authorities searching for escaped Alabama inmate

Crime

by: , Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COLBERT COUNTY Ala. (AP/WIAT) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a work-release program in northwest Alabama.

A report from the Alabama Department of Corrections says 26-year-old Xavier Lamont Armstead escaped from custody in Colbert County on Monday afternoon.

He left a job site in Tuscumbia, Alabama, and has not been seen since. Lamont was serving a more than a 19-year sentence for third-degree burglary.

Court records show he has multiple arrests on charges including burglary, forgery, theft and receiving stolen property.

How to identify Armstead

  • Race: Black
  • Age: 26
  • Height: 6’11”
  • Weight: 145 lbs
  • Hair: Black
  • Eye Color: Brown
  • Clothing: Grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, black toboggan and black shoes

Next steps

If anyone has information concerning Armstead’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events