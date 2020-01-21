Authorities searching for escaped Alabama inmate

COLBERT COUNTY Ala. (AP/WIAT) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a work-release program in northwest Alabama.
A report from the Alabama Department of Corrections says 26-year-old Xavier Lamont Armstead escaped from custody in Colbert County on Monday afternoon.
He left a job site in Tuscumbia, Alabama, and has not been seen since. Lamont was serving a more than a 19-year sentence for third-degree burglary.
Court records show he has multiple arrests on charges including burglary, forgery, theft and receiving stolen property.
How to identify Armstead
- Race: Black
- Age: 26
- Height: 6’11”
- Weight: 145 lbs
- Hair: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Clothing: Grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, black toboggan and black shoes
Next steps
If anyone has information concerning Armstead’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.
