Authorities search for suspect involved in Birmingham robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect involved in a July robbery.

On July 3, BPD officers were called to the 1800 block of Princeton Avenue Southwest on a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, officers made contact with one individual who stated he was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown man wearing “colorful clothes,” according to BPD. The suspect stole miscellaneous items from the victim then fled the scene in an unknown grey sedan which was parked in front of the location.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1753 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.