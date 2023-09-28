CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect who fled from a state trooper in Chilton County, leading to a manhunt Thursday evening.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a highway patrol trooper attempted to arrest an unnamed individual on Interstate 65 near the 200-mile marker at around 5:20 p.m. During the arrest effort, the suspect fled and has not been captured as of Thursday night.

Special agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation and Aviation Unit along with the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted in the search. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA stated that troopers will be on the lookout for the suspect overnight while conducting normal patrol activities.

