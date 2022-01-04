2 injured in shooting outside of Birmingham convenience store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Birmingham are investigating a shooting outside of a convenience store Tuesday afternoon that left two men injured.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks, law enforcement officials received a call of a people shot on 36 South Park Road around 3:10 p.m. Once on the scene, they discovered two men injured and suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a local hospital. One of the men suffered life-threatening injures while the second is in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.