Warrior police officer shot while trying to catch suspect

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating after a Warrior police officer was shot off Main Street in Warrior Thursday night.

Warrior Mayor Johnny Ragland told CBS 42 that Detective Lee Glenn was shot just before 10 p.m. Thursday. Glenn was transported to the UAB Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Warrior Police Chief Scott Praytor told the media in a press conference that Glenn was investigating a possible drug sale prior to the incident and was not in uniform.

Praytor said that when Glenn arrived, a person approached him. Glenn questioned the person, but Praytor said that the person turned to flee. He continued to say that when he told the person not to run, which was when he claimed the individual turned and opened fire on the officer.

Praytor said Glenn exchanged gunfire with the person, but was shot multiple times. He said that it does not look like the suspect was hit.

The suspect is now in custody.

The investigation will be taken over by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

