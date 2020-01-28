Authorities: Florida boy, 9, stabs younger sister with knife

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old Florida boy was taken into custody after he stabbed his 5-year-old sister with a knife because he said he wanted her to die.
The Ocala Police Department says the boy stabbed his sister in the back on Monday. When asked why he did it, he told detectives that the thought of killing her came to his mind two days ago.
The girl was alert and responsive before she was taken to a hospital. The children’s mother told detectives she had left their apartment briefly, and when she returned, she found the boy stabbing his sister.
