Auburn University student sexually assaulted on Halloween

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — An Auburn University student reported that she had been sexually assaulted in her dorm room on Halloween.

According to the Auburn University Campus Safety & Security, officers received a report of a rape that reportedly occurred in an on-campus residential facility on Sunday.

The victim stated that she was sexually assaulted in her residence hall by a man who she had just met through mutual friends and who is not affiliated with the university.

The suspect has not been identified to Campus Safety. No police report has been filed at this time.

