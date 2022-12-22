Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two teenagers were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery after money was stolen at gunpoint from a local resident, according to the Auburn Police Department.

On Dec. 18, Auburn police responded to a robbery at a home in the 1000 block of Northpointe Circle.

Police say two juvenile suspects in the home stole money from the victim at gunpoint.

On Dec. 19, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old accomplice were both arrested on robbery in the first degree.

Investigation showed the home was not randomly targeted. Police state one of the suspects was familiar with the home and occupants at the location.

The 16-year-old suspect is being held at Lee County Jail on a $100,000 bond. The 15-year-old suspect is being held at the Lee County Youth Development Center.

There is no further information available at this time.