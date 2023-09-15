AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Thursday police chase that ended in a crash in front of a middle school in Auburn has been connected to an elder fraud investigation.

According to detention records, Dhrumilkumar Vyas, 24, was arrested on Thursday and charged with allegedly trying to Elude a Police Officer.

Investigators said in Vyas’ attempt to get away from police, he hit several vehicles before crashing in front of a school along East Samford Ave and was taken into custody. No one was injured during the chase and crash.

Suspect’s vehicle being searched after Thursday’s chase and crash.

Anshul Kumar, 20, was also arrested Thursday and charged with alleged Financial Exploitation of the Elderly. Officials said Kumar’s arrest is connected to Vyas’ arrest.

Auburn Police are expected to release additional details involving the undercover operation and subsequent arrests on Friday.