AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A Georgia man is facing charges in Alabama as Auburn police say he financially exploited an elderly person after performing yard work for them.

On Jan. 14, police arrested Elijahwon Keonte Rolax, 23, from Warm Springs, Georgia, and charged him with second-degree financial exploitation of the elderly.

The arrest stems from officers responding to a call on Nov. 24. Officers met with a victim who reported a man performed a minor residential landscaping task for them. The victim, who is over 60, advised the man used undue influence to force them to pay an exorbitant fee for the service.

Rolax was developed as a suspect, and after further investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant. Rolax was taken into custody on Jan. 14 and arrested.

Rolax was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.