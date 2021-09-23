Auburn man found guilty of assault after he was caught masturbating outside woman’s home

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, an Auburn man was found guilty of breaking into a woman’s home and attacking her the day before she was set to testify against him for masturbating outsider her house in 2017.

Earl Fitzgerald Webb, 52, was convicted of first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, and intimidating a witness. In 2017, Webb was arrested after the victim reportedly saw Webb masturbating outside her window. He was charged with criminal surveillance and indecent exposure.

According to prosecutors, Webb had broken into the victim’s home and physically assaulted her the night before she was scheduled to testify against him at trial, attacking her and repeatedly tasing her with a stun gun.

Webb will be required to register as a sex offender and faces 10 years to life in prison.

“Violent sexual predators have absolutely no place in our community,” Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere said in a social media post. “I commend the fortitude and bravery of the victim, who had to testify twice against Webb. First in the surveillance trial, and again this week. We pray she experiences peace and continued strength.”