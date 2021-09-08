Auburn man charged with sixth count of child pornography almost 1 year after previous arrest

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police arrested Trenton Brand, 30-year-old of Auburn on Sept. 5, 2021. He was charged with an additional count of possession of child pornography.

Brand was taken to the Lee County Jail. The Lee County District Attorney’s Office also filed for the revocation of his previous bond.

Previously arrested on Nov. 20, 2020, Brand was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. Pornographic images were not of juveniles from the Auburn area. Brand now faces six counts of possession of child pornography.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Organization and ALEA told police on Nov. 2, 2020 that an Auburn resident may be in possession of child pornographic images.

Brand was developed as a suspect in an investigation by ALEA and the Auburn police Division, in 2020 he was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on $20,000 bond.