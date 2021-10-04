Auburn man charged with shooting 13-month-old girl

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A 33-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge in the shooting death of an 13-month-old girl over the weekend.

On Saturday, officers with the Auburn Police Department arrested Michael A. Thomas, 33, of Auburn on a felony warrant charging him with manslaughter. Thomas was also charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 3:42 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a shooting in the 1300 Block of Shug Jordan Parkway. Officers arrived on the scene and determined a 13 month-old girl from Auburn had been shot in the upper torso.

First responders began lifesaving measures and took victim to the East Alabama Medical Center emergency room, where she died.

Thomas was transported to the Lee County Jail, where his bond was set for $33,500.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3140 or the tip line at 334-246-1391.