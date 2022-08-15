AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn man is facing multiple charges involving child sex abuse, including sex torture of a child less than 12-years-old.

On Aug. 12, officers with the Auburn Police Department arrested Tyler Wade Fox, 24, from Auburn, on felony warrants charging him with sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old, sexual torture, production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

Earlier that day, the APD spoke to a person who reported an adult was possibly having sexual contact with a child younger than 12 at a home in Auburn.

Fox, who was known by relatives of the victim, was identified as the suspect. He was located by police and, after further investigation, was arrested and charged.

Fox was transported to the Lee County jail, pending a bond hearing. This case remains under investigation, with the possibility of additional charges.