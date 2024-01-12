AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A former Auburn City Schools coach was convicted this week by a Lee County Jury on felony sex charges involving a student.

Willie Hutchinson, 55, was found guilty on felony counts of a School Employee Engaging in a Sex Act with a Student Under the Age of 19.

According to an Auburn investigator’s testimony, Hutchinson was discovered by another coach who walked in on Hutchinson and the victim while they engaged in a sex act in the track shed at Auburn High School on March 8, 2021. The coach reported the incident to a school resource officer the same day, and Hutchinson was arrested.

Investigators say another incident between Hutchinson and the student happened on or around January 30 – leading to the two felony charges.

Hutchinson was a former Varsity Football Assistant Defensive Coach and JV girl’s Track Assistant Coach at Auburn City Schools. He was 52 years old at the time of his arrest by Auburn police in 2021.

While awaiting trial, Hutchinson was ordered to stay off Auburn City School property while remaining free on a $60,000 bond. He is currently back in custody at the Lee County Detention Center. We will update this article when we learn his sentence.