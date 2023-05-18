TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The attorney representing a man indicted on capital murder charges in the shooting of a mother in Tuscaloosa has entered a youthful offender application for his client.

On Thursday, attorney John Robbins confirmed he had submitted an application for Michael Davis, who is charged with allegedly shooting and killing Jamea Harris near the Strip in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 15. Davis, 20, is scheduled for a hearing on the request July 21.

Darius Miles, a former member of the Alabama men’s basketball team, was also indicted on capital murder charges in connection to Harris’ death. Miles is accused of allegedly providing Davis with the gun used to kill Harris.

Davis and Miles are being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on no bond.