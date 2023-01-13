TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An attempted murder suspect wanted on charges in Greene County was arrested in Tuscaloosa on Friday morning after a police standoff.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, U.S. Marshals Task Force members attempted to serve warrants against Boligee resident Roderick Ball, 29, at a house in the 2500 block of 10th Street East. The warrants were for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. They were issued in Greene County after an incident there in December.

When task force members arrived at the house just before 8 p.m., Ball was uncooperative and barricaded himself inside the residence. The TPD’s Special Response Team and patrol division responded to the scene for assistance.

Ball surrendered to law enforcement at 9:34 a.m. Task force members took Ball into custody, who will be transported to Greene County.