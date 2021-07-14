Attalla woman charged with stealing $9 million from Etowah County assisted living resident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Attalla woman has been arrested and charged with exploiting $9 million from a resident at an assisted living facility in Etowah County.

Lisa Daugherty, 54, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, according to a press release sent out by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall Wednesday.

According to law enforcement, Daugherty was employed as a care technician at Oak Landing Assisted Living where the victim lived. On one charge, she is accused of taking $8 million in cash from the victim. On the other, she is charged with taking $1 million in real estate from them.

Two other women– daughter Brooke Crawford and Daugherty’s former partner Jerenita Johnson, were both arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property in the amount of $600,000.

Daugherty is being held in the Etowah County Jail on $1 million cash bond. If convicted, she could serve between two to 20 years in prison and fined up to $30,000 for each of the two counts. Crawford and Johnson also face between two to 20 years in prison and could be fined up to $30,000 if found guilty.

The investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit was conducted after a referral from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.

