ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Attalla woman after she, her 3-year-old child and several other family members all tested positive for illegal substances.

Betty Elizabeth Shearer, 25, was charged with chemical endangerment of a child after ECSO received an anonymous tip saying the family was using drugs around the child. Shearer later admitted to smoking methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office. She tested positive for ecstasy and marijuana as well.

An investigation began and the 3-year-old was tested. Their results came back positive for both methamphetamine and amphetamine. Other family members also tested positive for drugs as well. The child has since been removed from the home.

Shearer is now being held at the Etowah County Jail on a $10,000 bond but has since been released. As part of her release, she will be admitted to a drug treatment center and will be supervised by the Etowah County Court Referral Office.