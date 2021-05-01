Assault charges filed after man rams into golf cart on Tuscaloosa ‘Strip’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a Holt man is facing serious felony charges following a crash on the “Strip” that injured two University of Alabama students Friday night.

William Brown, 32, wrecked his Jeep Cherokee into a van and a Joyride golf cart at 10:30 p.m. Saturday morning, authorities announced that he has been charged with first and second degree assault. An investigation for a potential DUI charge is still ongoing.

After hearing a loud crash and seeing smoke in the air, a TPD officer working the “Strip” rushed to the scene. The crash site was in the area of Rounders and Quick Grill. When he arrived, he found two victims on the ground with serious injuries, and a Joyride cart was pinned between two vehicles.

Law enforcement determined that Brown had been speeding through the Publix parking lot prior to running a stop sign and entering University Boulevard and causing the accident.

The victims, an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, are being treated for serious injuries at DCH Regional Medical Center.

The first-degree assault charge is related to the severity of the woman’s injuries. The second-degree charge is related to the man’s injuries.

The driver of the Joyride cart later went to the hospital for treatment of less serious injuries. The driver of the van did not appear to be injured.

As of Saturday, Brown is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a bond of $45,000 and pending a sobriety test.