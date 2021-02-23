Suspect arrested following discovery of human remains believed to be of missing Odenville man

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — An Ashville man has been charged with murder after police found human remains over the weekend believed to be those of a person who went missing last week.

Joshua Phillip Kyle, 34 of Ashville, has been arrested and charged with murder and abuse of a corpse, according to the Odenville Police Department. He is being held on no bond at the St. Clair County Jail.

After an extensive investigation by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division and the Odenville Police Department, police reported Tuesday they believe the human remains located in the Hunters Crossing area Sunday are that of John Scoggins, who was reported missing Feb. 14.

Scoggins, 76, was last seen at his home on College Street.

A forensic identification of the remains is pending to determine the cause of death.