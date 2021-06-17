Ashland man arrested for child sex abuse after weeks long investigation

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, Clay County investigators arrested an Ashland man for six counts of Sodomy First Degree and four counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child under the age of 12.

After a two-week-long joint investigation with the Ashland Police Department, investigators with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office obtained and carried out multiple arrest warrants for Johnny Cooper, 55.

Following his arrest Cooper was placed in the Clay County Detention Center under a combined bond of $480,000.